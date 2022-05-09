Olivia Wilde shares rare family photo featuring daughter with Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde had reason to celebrate on Sunday as she marked Mother's Day with her two children.

The House actress is a doting mom to son Otis and daughter Daisy, who she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

The star shared a candid picture of Daisy running through a field to mark the special day, as well as a throwback picture of her own mother, which was titled: "The OG".

Olivia recently made headlines after being served custody papers while on stage at CinemaCon 2022.

The 38-year-old was giving a presentation on her upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, when she was approached by someone in the audience.

The star - who is currently dating Harry Styles - carried on with her speech after opening the envelope, and has since remained silent on the incident.

Olivia Wilde shared a rare photo of her daughter with ex Jason Sudeikis

Jason, however, spoke out shortly afterwards, confirming that he didn't know that his ex would be handed the papers in such a public manner.

His reps said in a statement: "Mr Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

The actress also shared a beautiful photo of her own mom

Olivia and Jason were together between 2011 and 2020. In a previous interview with People back in 2018, Olivia gave a rare insight into how she was raising her children.

Discussing the notion of gendered stereotypes and how she was determined to raise Otis and Daisy without them, she said: "My little girl immediately assumes that anything pink is for her and anything blue is for her brother. And she's only 2!"

Olivia and Jason split in 2020

"So that means it's out there in the world, women limiting themselves from a young age, and I'm just determined to raise her without those self-imposed limitations because the world's gonna do it no matter what."

