The Talk's Jerry O'Connell pays head-turning tribute to wife Rebecca Romijn The 48-year-old sparked quite the reaction

Jerry O'Connell made a very bold statement over the weekend when he wished his wife, Rebecca Romijn, a happy Mother's Day.

The Talk host went above and beyond and surprised his fans with his appearance in a one-of-a-kind outfit.

Jerry showed off his look on Instagram when he posted a photo alongside the Star Trek actress.

While Rebecca looked lovely in a simple outfit of jeans and a flowery top, Jerry opted for a bright Hawaiian shirt emblazoned with photos of her face.

He captioned the post: "Today we celebrate @rebeccaromijn and all the moms," and fans went wild for his edgy outfit.

"Wow. THAT is a spectacular shirt and a spectacular lady," wrote one, while another added: "That's dedication mate good job stay infatuated," and another commented: "You are setting a very high bar with that shirt. Hubs everywhere are panicking!"

Jerry had a shirt made for Mother's Day featuring Rebecca's face

There were shocked face and heart emojis, as well as plenty of crying with laughter faces too.

The couple have a very solid relationship and have been married for 15 years.

They are also proud parents to their 13-year-old twin daughters, Dolly and Charlie, who they dote upon at their family home.

However, the pair have an unusual living situation in that they reside just a stone's throw from her ex-husband, John Stamos.

Rebecca was once married to John Stamos

In 2021, the Full House actor moved into their neighborhood in Calabasas and Jerry spoke about it on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

At the time, he was asked if they had bumped into him and Jerry responded: "I have not, but I make sure that my hair is perfect every day just in case I do see him."

He added that he was "on the lookout" for John, but said that, "it would be very friendly if we did".

Jerry and Rebecca share twin daughters

Rebecca and John were married from 1998 until 2005, but they split after ten years together.

She admitted that their split was "heartbreaking," and recenly opened up about their romance when she spoke to Jerry on The Talk and said: "I have a lot of really fun memories. I have a lot of fond memories of him. A lot of things about him that I miss.

"It's a very hard decision to come to when you decide to end a marriage. It was heartbreaking."

