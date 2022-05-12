Elizabeth Olsen opens up about frustrations with Marvel in new interview The WandaVision star bared her soul

Elizabeth Olsen may be ruling box offices right now as one of the main stars of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but she shared that the feeling isn't all that sweet.

The actress opened up in a new interview with The New York Times about her fears regarding spotlighting a big budget flick.

"This is pressure I'm feeling for the first time," she shared. "I have a lot of anxiety with Doctor Strange coming out because I've never really had to lead a commercial film by myself."

When asked what she thought of the film, she surprisingly revealed that after the Hollywood premiere, she'd planned to sneak out before the film even began playing.

"I won't watch it!" she asserted, claiming she was "mortified." The actress revealed that the process was proving harder due to the fact that she was coming off a long shooting schedule, having worked on WandaVision, Doctor Strange, and an upcoming HBO series titled Love and Death back-to-back.

Elizabeth shared, however, that this wasn't the kind of path she'd pictured for her career, saying: "It took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member."

Elizabeth played the antagonist in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen even revealed that due to her schedules for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she had to give up a starring role in Yorgos Lanthimos' The Lobster and mused on whether not becoming an indie darling was worth it.

"I started to feel frustrated," she said. "I had this job security but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being.

"And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it."

However, getting to star in the critically acclaimed Disney + series WandaVision allowed her to develop more of an affinity for the character, even saying that she'd be open to helming a solo film based on Wanda Maximoff.

The actress earned critical acclaim for WandaVision

"But it really needs to be a good story," she added. "I think these films are best when it's not about creating content, but about having a very strong point of view — not because you need to have a three-picture plan."

