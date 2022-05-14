Hoda Kotb is single and almost ready to mingle! The Today show host has opened up about her love life following her breakup at the beginning of the year and admitted her heart is open.

The mom-of-two spoke about life after splitting from her longtime partner, Joel Schiffman, and revealed her hopes for the future.

While attending New York City's Paley Center where she was celebrating the Today show's 70th anniversary, she was asked about finding someone new and said: "I haven't really thought about who I would see myself with but I do have to say something.

"My sister even said and asked me at one point, 'Are you afraid to be by yourself?' And I said to her, 'I'm not going to be by myself.' And I don't know why I said it so clearly, but I actually knew that my heart is open. I have an open heart."

She continued: "I know at some point, and I can see, it will happen. When? I can't say, but I assured her, I said, 'Oh, don't worry. No worries. I'm going to be just fine.'"

The Hoda and Jenna show shared her comments on Instagram where she found plenty of support.

Hoda said she and Joel were better as friends and parents than as an engaged couple

People wrote: "I love you Hoda, 'You may be alone but you're not lonely' said so eloquently by Betty White," and, "Wishing you a life of happiness".

However, there were also many fans who pointed out that she doesn't need a man to be happy.

In fact, actress Andie MacDowell ignited a conversation with her comment which read: "There's a lot of pressure to be with someone, I get that nonstop. I’m glad she wants to be with someone, but what about those of us that are perfectly content having a group of loving friends and living alone.

Andie MacDowell's comments about being happily single sparked a debate

"We need to live in a society where we too are seen as vital interesting and not lonely."

She was immediately inundated with remarks from women who feel the same.

"I'm 100% with you," wrote one, as a second said: "As soon as I read this post I felt the same way - why are we overlooked? I am single, happy, and so loved. Why is that a bad thing?"

Hoda's eight-year romance came to an end, but she and Joel continue to successfully co-parent their adopted children.

She made the announcement on Today in which she said they are "better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple".

