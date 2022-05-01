Hoda Kotb pays emotional tribute following devastating death The Today star was 'so saddened' by the news

Hoda Kotb has paid a heartbreaking tribute on social media following the devastating news of country singer Naomi Judd's passing.

The Today star had interviewed Naomi on the NBC daytime show on several occasions, and was upset to hear about her death.

She wrote alongside a link to the story: "So saddened by this news. @kathielgifford and i treasured the moments we shared with her on our show. One of a kind. RIP Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76 | AP News."

VIDEO: The Judds perform live at the 2022 CMT Awards

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Such a tragedy," while another wrote: "So devastating. Let's pray this starts a conversation about mental illness." A third added: "This is so devastating, this disease really doesn't care who you are."

Naomi, a Grammy-winning country star, passed away at the age of 76.

The news of her death was announced by her daughters Wynonna and Ashley, in a statement via The Associated Press.

Today's Hoda Kotb paid tribute to Naomi Judd

It read: "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we love her, she was loved by the public. We are in unknown territory."

The Country Music Hall of Fame will continue with a planned induction ceremony for The Judds on Sunday. Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young said in a statement: "Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history.

Naomi with Hoda and former co-star Kathie Lee Gifford on Today

"Her triumphant life story overshadows today's tragic news.Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds' official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday.

"We will do so with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna's music will endure."

The country singer passed away aged 76

Naomi's husband Larry Strickland issued a further statement that read: "Naomi Judd's family request privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information will be released at this time."

The singer performed at the CMT Awards just two weeks ago with Wynonna.

