David Beckham shares rare glimpse inside mum Sandra's kitchen during sweet dinner date

Fans loved the snap

David Beckham spent a lovely Sunday with his mum Sandra Beckham and couldn't help but share a sweet picture taken during their time together with his 73 million Instagram followers.

The rare snap inside Sandra's kitchen shows the former footballer and his mum enjoying a delicious homemade meal, with both of them sitting side by side and smiling for the camera.

WATCH: David Beckham mocks daughter Harper during school run

"Can't beat dinner with mum. Gammon, chips, pineapple, fried egg, coleslaw & mushy peas. Favorite as a kid thanks mum, followed by a jam doughnut and a cup of tea," he wrote, before teasing his sister Joanna, writing: "Sorry @jo_jo_beckham_ the [king] was home for dinner. @sandra_beckham49."

The photo was a hit with family and friends, with Tana Ramsay, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Tilly Ramsay and sons Cruz and Romeo Beckham all liking it.

sandra-and-david-beckham

David and mum Sandra enjoyed a lovely meal together over the weekend

"I'm on my way @sandra_beckham49 @davidbeckham," joked chef Gordon Ramsay, clearly impressed with the spread.

"Your best photo," added a fan, whilst a second remarked: "Everything's well in the world after dinner with mum."

David and his mum have a wonderful relationship, with the father-of-four often gushing about her on social media, be it for her birthday, Mother's Day or any other day.

sandra-beckham-children

The former footballer usually shares loving tributes to his mum

Sandra also has a great relationship with her grandchildren, and showed how thoughtful she is with them when she surprised Brooklyn Beckham's wife, Nicola, with a very special wedding gift.

David's mother, Brooklyn's grandmother, had artist Adam Claridge personalise a pair of Nike Air Force 1 trainers with sentimental drawings and messages. As well as butterflies, roses and a replica of Brooklyn's tattooed cherubs drawn on the white shoes, there also appears to be the name of Nicola's husband and the word 'Bunny' written on the side, which is a nod to Nicola's grandmother, who acted as her Maid of Honor.

victoria-beckham-children

David and wife Victoria share four children together

"Honoured to have been asked to create these very special 1 of 1's for @nicolaannepeltzbeckham," Adam wrote next to snaps of the finished design, before tagging: "@sandra_beckham49 #nicolaannepeltz #brooklynbeckham #wedding #nike #af1 #nikeairforce1 #customtrainers #hskicks."

