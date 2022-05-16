David Beckham shares rare glimpse inside mum Sandra's kitchen during sweet dinner date

David Beckham spent a lovely Sunday with his mum Sandra Beckham and couldn't help but share a sweet picture taken during their time together with his 73 million Instagram followers.

The rare snap inside Sandra's kitchen shows the former footballer and his mum enjoying a delicious homemade meal, with both of them sitting side by side and smiling for the camera.

"Can't beat dinner with mum. Gammon, chips, pineapple, fried egg, coleslaw & mushy peas. Favorite as a kid thanks mum, followed by a jam doughnut and a cup of tea," he wrote, before teasing his sister Joanna, writing: "Sorry @jo_jo_beckham_ the [king] was home for dinner. @sandra_beckham49."

The photo was a hit with family and friends, with Tana Ramsay, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Tilly Ramsay and sons Cruz and Romeo Beckham all liking it.

David and mum Sandra enjoyed a lovely meal together over the weekend

"I'm on my way @sandra_beckham49 @davidbeckham," joked chef Gordon Ramsay, clearly impressed with the spread.

"Your best photo," added a fan, whilst a second remarked: "Everything's well in the world after dinner with mum."

David and his mum have a wonderful relationship, with the father-of-four often gushing about her on social media, be it for her birthday, Mother's Day or any other day.

The former footballer usually shares loving tributes to his mum

Sandra also has a great relationship with her grandchildren, and showed how thoughtful she is with them when she surprised Brooklyn Beckham's wife, Nicola, with a very special wedding gift.

David's mother, Brooklyn's grandmother, had artist Adam Claridge personalise a pair of Nike Air Force 1 trainers with sentimental drawings and messages. As well as butterflies, roses and a replica of Brooklyn's tattooed cherubs drawn on the white shoes, there also appears to be the name of Nicola's husband and the word 'Bunny' written on the side, which is a nod to Nicola's grandmother, who acted as her Maid of Honor.

David and wife Victoria share four children together

"Honoured to have been asked to create these very special 1 of 1's for @nicolaannepeltzbeckham," Adam wrote next to snaps of the finished design, before tagging: "@sandra_beckham49 #nicolaannepeltz #brooklynbeckham #wedding #nike #af1 #nikeairforce1 #customtrainers #hskicks."