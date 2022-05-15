Romeo Beckham shares sweet message to dad David Romeo is one of four Beckham children

It is no secret that David and Victoria Beckham share a tight bond with their four children, and Saturday was no exception as Romeo, 19, shared an emotional message with his dad.

Despite the strong resemblance he has to his fashion mogul mother Victoria, the football player takes after his father and took to social media with a special tribute.

Sharing a photo of the father-son-duo on his Instagram feed, the 19-year-old penned: "Luv u dad xx."

To which David replied: "Love you more," with a red love heart emoji.



Romeo shared the update with his 3.5 million followers

In the photo, the pair are watching the Miami Grand Prix which took place last week.

Romeo's followers flocked to comment on the heartfelt tribute. One fan wrote: "Dynamic Duo." A second added: "Love you guys xxx." A third said: "Awesome."

One fan was so inspired by the Beckham family bond, they requested that David and Victoria write a book. They wrote: "Please convince your parents to write a parenting book. The world needs it."

Mia is signed with Storm models

Romeo shared multiple updates from the epic day, one including a snap that featured him standing alongside his girlfriend of three years Mia Regan and the pair looked closer than ever.

Captioning a photo of the couple standing by the track, Romeo penned: "What an experience @mclaren @mimimoocher @f1mia."

The footballer recently took his relationship one step further with the model, after he shared a photo of an adorable necklace he had made featuring a black-and-white photo booth snap of the pair.

Romeo and Mia started dating in 2019

The necklace, crafted by Ian Charms, was made up of an eclectic array of beads including multi-coloured dice, pearls, football-shaped beads and even an eyeball-shaped bead.

The centrepiece of the creation featured the stunning photo backed onto a small silver frame. In the image, Romeo and Mia are seen posing together in a photo-booth setting, with Mia wrapping her arm around her football player boyfriend who is positively beaming during the adorable moment.

