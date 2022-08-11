Lily-Rose Depp shares haunting new visual from highly anticipated TV debut Vanessa Paradis' daughter is making it big

Lily-Rose Depp has some exciting things going on, set to make her television debut in the upcoming drama The Idol.

MORE: Lily-Rose Depp trusts this cult British brand for her summer style

The actress has certainly been building excitement for her thrilling project, and the latest visual she shared left fans with even more anticipation.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Inside Johnny Depp's Family Life

In the still, the star could be seen in a dark environment, which looked like a club, holding on to the Weeknd, her co-star and the series' creator.

The red lighting on them made the mood seem a lot more haunting and eerie, and without a caption to explain the scene, it left fans clearly wanting more.

MORE: Lily-Rose Depp turns heads with intimate first photo since dad Johnny's trial

Many in the comments section left heart and flame emojis as one wrote: "I am waiting for this show…," and another said: "Your aesthetic fits so well with this show I can't wait to see you."

A third added: "I've never been more excited for a show in my life!!!!" while a fourth also commented: "THIS DUO IS INSANE."

Lily's new visual from The Idol left fans wanting more

The show marks the first foray for Johnny Depp's daughter into the TV industry, after her extensive modeling career and her appearances in several films over the years.

Co-created by the Blinding Lights singer, Euphoria's Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim, the HBO show is set in the music industry, borrowing from the artist's experiences.

MORE: Johnny Depp's very private kids' comments about their famous dad

MORE: Lily-Rose Depp unveils new hairstyle and pretty pink nightwear to mark 23rd birthday

The drama concerns a spiritual, self-help guide and cult leader who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop star.

Along with Lily and the Weeknd, other stars slated to appear include Troye Sivan, Debby Ryan, Steve Zissis, and Blackpink's Jennie were announced as series regulars.

The HBO show will premiere sometime this year

Others like Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley, Nico Hiraga, Tyson Ritter, and Anne Heche will appear in recurring roles. While a release date for the series hasn't been set yet, it is slated to drop sometime this year.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.