Johnny Depp makes rare comment about his children as he reflects on raising them in the public eye The Pirates of the Caribbean star shares two children with ex-wife Vanessa Paradis

Johnny Depp's children have remained notoriously private throughout their dad's defamation trial against Amber Heard.

MORE: Amber Heard's ex Elon Musk reacts to Johnny Depp's closing statement

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is a doting father to daughter Lily-Rose Depp, 22, and 20-year-old son Jack Depp, who he shares with ex-wife Vanessa Paradis.

Johnny has tried to keep his children out of the spotlight during the trial although has made several references to them over the last few weeks, including a rare insight into raising children in the public eye.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Inside Johnny Depp's private life

When discussing the level of fame that occurred after the first Pirate of the Caribbean movie in 2003 - which he described as a "completely different way of life my family and I were plunged into" - he admitted to fearing for his childrens' safety.

MORE: Inside Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's 'intensely passionate' 15-month marriage

MORE: The real reason Johnny Depp REFUSED to look at Amber Heard during trial

"At our house in Los Angeles you would have people trying to climb the gates to see Captain Jack Sparrow and you would have people trying to bust into the gates dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow," he said.

"Following you, following you and your family. There was no other way but to hire more security guards and I was certainly worried for my kids' safety so that's when just one the guy we had several security people because I wanted to make sure that my kids were safe when they went to school or when they went to Disneyland or the mall."

Johnny Depp revealed his fears for his children's safety during his height of fame

Johnny continued: "We were just getting followed by hoards of paparazzi. I've had worst jobs certainly, I can't complain about it but yes, after a while you realise that anonymity has left the building a long time ago and that's an odd thing to deal with.

MORE: Johnny Depp's witness goes viral with comeback to Amber Heard's lawyer

MORE: The real reason behind Kate Moss and Johnny Depp's breakup revealed

"You can't just drive down to the diner to get a cup of coffee, that's impossible. It turns into something else altogether."

Admitting he couldn't complain about his success, he added: "I can't complain about the work that I've been given, I can't complain about any of that I've no right to, but it does make you have to think very creatively when you've got little kids about how to take them to the park.... it becomes a strategic mission and that's what happened after Pirates."

Johnny shares his two children with ex-wife Vanessa Paradis

The Hollywood star's trial wrapped up on Thursday, and Johnny's children were referenced by the star's lawyer Ben Chew in his closing statement.

MORE: Johnny Depp receives support from unexpected source during trial

MORE: Johnny Depp: Daughter Lily-Rose's comments amid Amber Heard trial

He said: "It's about showing Depp's children, Lily-Rose and Jack, that the truth is worth fighting for. It is."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.