The heartwarming story behind Johnny Depp's former $1.3m Kentucky home

Johnny Depp's personal life has been splashed across the papers during his trial against Amber Heard, but what you may not know is that the star used to own a horse farm in Kentucky.

The actor parted ways with the estate in 2020 but there are multiple reasons why this property will always hold a place in Johnny's heart.

Firstly, the star was actually raised for the early years of his life in Kentucky, residing in Owensboro with his parents Betty and John and three other siblings. Therefore, this may be one of the reasons that Johnny plumped to add a Kentucky property to his glittering portfolio.

The jaw-dropping estate boasts 41-acres of land and it comes complete with a seven-bedroom house, a separate guesthouse and an outdoor pool.

Johnny's Kentucky farm he repurchased for his mother

Johnny acquired the home in 1995 and although he came to sell it in 2001, four years later, in a dramatic turn of events the star bought it back! However, this time the house wasn't for him to live in, instead it was purchased for his own mother.

Betty lived there until her death in 2016, and despite being on the market in 2017, was only 2020 when the house finally sold.

Johnny made a real estate loss with the transaction as he offloaded it for $1.35million but he had bought it for his mum for a dazzling $2million.

The star is selling his French villiage

If you thought this home was rather impressive, just wait until you learn about the entire village in France that Johnny owns!

Located in the Côte d'Azur, the main estate has one large house and a guesthouse and the grounds even have their own vineyards.

The estate has been on the market since 2015 and previous listings suggest that Johnny's belongings could also be sold along with the bricks and mortar.

If you've got a spare $55.5million the French village could be yours!

