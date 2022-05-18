Kathie Lee Gifford's joyful month in her family involving her son Cody The former Today star is a doting mother-of-two

Kathie Lee Gifford is preparing for one of the most happy occasions of her life as her oldest child Cody, 32, gets ready to become a first-time dad.

The former Today star will become a grandmother in June, as her son and his wife Erika are expecting their first child.

The TV star has opened up about her son's news on several occasions ahead of the baby's arrival, most recently in March when she paid tribute to him on social media.

In a heartfelt birthday message to Cody, she wrote: "So grateful to be able to spend Cody's 32nd birthday with him and his beautiful wife Erika and their precious baby to be. Happy Birthday, Cody!"

The star announced the exciting news back in December in a celebratory message shared online.

She wrote: "I am over a blue or pink moon!!! I don’t care which. So so happy for you both, @mrsamerikagifford, and for our family. Praise our Living and Loving God!"

Kathie Lee Gifford's son Cody is set to become a first-time dad next month

Alongside the post, the author shared a montage of clips featuring her son and his wife from their wedding day.

The mom-of-two told People how she first found out the news, revealing: "I had just arrived home to begin my book tour on the Today Show the next morning, adding that she was seated at a table with Cody and Erika and their longtime friend Christine Gardner.

"Cody and Erika handed both of us something that was wrapped and asked that we please open at the same time. It was a two-sided frame and mine read, 'Can't wait to meet you Grandma,' on one side and on the other was a photo of Cody and Erika holding their ultrasound.

Kathie shares her children with late husband Frank Gifford

"It took a moment to crystalize to be that this was their baby which meant that it was my baby to and I freaked and ran to hug Erika and so did Christine. To which Cody said, 'What about me?'"

She added: "It still hasn't hit me fully!"

On the excitement at watching her son become a father, she told the publication: "I have long believed just by watching my children with other children and babies for years now that they are both made for parenthood. And I'm so grateful that they both chose partners who are equally so."

