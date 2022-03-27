Kathie Lee Gifford announces exciting new venture: 'Brave new world' The star is seriously diversifying her resume

Kathie Lee Gifford is going into a "brave new world!" The star shared an exciting announcement for fans which revealed her latest latest out of this world venture.

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford shares joy over baby news in celebratory family post

The retired television host is constantly expanding her portfolio, having spent fifteen years co-hosting Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee as well as over a decade at Today's 4th Hour with Hoda Kotb.

She also has ventured into music and books and she has a line of wines as well.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kathie invites fans inside her lavish living room at her home in Tennessee

MORE: Today Show stars' ultra-stylish homes: Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Katie Couric and more

Now the multi-faceted star is exploring yet another industry, that of NFT's, the art world's latest trend, which is a non-fungible token stored on a blockchain.

She took to Instagram to announce the news, which also revealed a glimpse of her impressive home, as she sat in her cozy living room while the floor to ceiling windows behind her gave way into bright sunlight and luscious trees.

Kathie explained that she would be hosting her first virtual NFT Fireside Chat "for all of you wonderful members of my Pioneer Club."

The exctiting announcement

The KLG Pioneer Club "contains unique collectibles handmade by Kathie and inspired by her Star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame." The stars are hand drawn by the star and sold as an NFT.

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford delights fans with adorable photo to mark son Cody's special day

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford shares glimpse inside lavish living room at home in Tennessee

What's more, she revealed that the event would "be doing some real good too," as proceeds from the virtual chat and the NFT sales would be going to a series of charities, inducing one working with the people of Ukraine as the country's invasion by Russia ensues.

Kathie recently shared a sweet tribute to her former co-star

The mother-of-two looked glowy as ever as she asked fans to "figure out with me this brave new world of NFTs." She stunned as her hair was curled in tousled waves, her face in dewy make-up and she showcased her incredibly toned arms wearing a plunging black blouse.

Fans were quick to support her through the exciting new project, writing: "Life agrees with you as you keep looking younger and full of life! Congratulations." and: "Way to go!" as well as: "Always working on doing great things for others."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.