Rita Wilson pays tribute to late friend Chris Cornell: 'We will never forget his kindness'

Rita Wilson has paid tribute to the late musician Chris Cornell five years after he died.

The actress took to social media to share a picture of the two together, and shared how much she will "never forget" her friend.

"On this day 5 years ago, my dear friend and one of the great voices of all time, @chriscornellofficial passed away," she wrote. "I, and many others, will never forget his kindness, patience, and generosity. We miss you chris. God bless Chris’s soul."

"What a loss. Such a beautiful guy and great talent," commented Trudie Styler while Jenifer Garner left a string of hearts.

The Soundgarden singer was found dead in his hotel room in 2017 after performing a concert the night before. The rock star had tragically died by suicide, after battling alcohol addiction and depression for much of his life.

Rock stars and A-list actors gathered together for a private funeral to remember Chris at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Saying their goodbyes were Brad Pitt, Josh Brolin, James Franco and Christian Bale, along with Courteney Love, Pharrell Williams and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl.

Rita paid tribute

Dave Navarro and Metallica’s James Hetfield were also some of the rockers who paid their respects to their friend Chris.

Reports at the time shared that the funeral programme included a quote from Chris Cornell, which read: "We are neighbors in a modern world where proximity is relative and the threshold to our hearts moves outside time and space."

The star’s wife Vicky and their three children were also present at the outdoor ceremony.

Chris died in 2017

Vicky later released a statement about his passing, writing: "Many of us who know Chris well, noticed that he wasn’t himself during his final hours and that something was very off.

"We have learned from this report that several substances were found in his system. After so many years of sobriety, this moment of terrible judgment seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind."

