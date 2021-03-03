Rita Wilson wows fans with contrasting before-and-after photos The actress and singer reflected on last year's Golden Globes

Rita Wilson has stunned her fans after showing some before-and-after photos of herself from last year's Golden Globes ceremony.

The Runaway Bride star recounted how she had to wait three and a half hours when her makeup person was late.

In the first picture, the actress was rocking some messy hair going makeup free and natural, but in the second picture she was all glammed up with perfectly smooth skin.

"One year ago @goldenglobes when my hair and makeup person was three and a half hours late," she wrote in her caption.

"Didn't even begin to ruin our night. Tom received the Cecil B De Mille award celebrating his career and professionalism (unlike some people)."

She added: "Our family was all there. A great, celebratory night."

Fans were shocked with the difference between the photos, but lavished the star with praise, with one fan calling her "gorgeous."

Fans praised the star's natural beauty

Another added: "Always stunning, love you & Tom" while someone else praised the star's "natural beauty."

Other fans questioned her need for someone to do her hair and makeup, saying: "You still look fabulous with and without all the pomp and circumstance!!"

Another agreed, adding: "Why do you need a hair and makeup person?... You're beautiful as you are."

One fan praised the star's final look, writing: "You rocked it!!" while another added: "You looked spectacular."

The star still managed to get all glammed up

During the coronavirus pandemic, the star and her husband Tom Hanks were struck down with the virus.

While she recovered from the virus, the star shared a top tip for things to do while self-isolating, including watching movies.

On her Instagram stories, the star posted about how she'd been watching A Simple Wedding and wrote: "If you're looking for a movie to add to your shelter at home queue @simpleweddingmovie will make you laugh."

