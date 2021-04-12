Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's nursery for son Jack revealed - and it's so unexpected The model owns properties in the US and UK

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley tends to keep her family life at home private, so fans were understandably delighted to catch a glimpse inside her son Jack's nursery – and it's so quirky.

The model, 33, shared a photo of her three-year-old's bedroom, which largely follows the minimalist aesthetic of the rest of her home in LA. Cream walls can be seen behind the wooden cot, which was decked out with white and grey cushions.

However, there are also some very unusual decorations. Above Jack's cot, the wall is dotted with numerous birdhouses in pastel blue and green colours, while red butterflies appear to snake their way towards the ceiling.

The new snap came as part of a Q&A in which one fan asked Rosie about her favourite nursery and maternity brands.

Next to the photo, she wrote: "Ahh doing Jack's bedroom when I was pregnant was so fun!

"@kalonstudios for crib and changing station

"@pehr for bedding

"@abccarpetandhome for decor and rocking chair

"@tamar.mogendorff for soft decor and wall art

"@pipettebaby products."

Rosie and Jason's son Jack's nursery is decorated with birdhouses and butterflies

Rosie, her partner Jason Statham and their son Jack share several properties in both the UK and US. They include one in Beverly Hills, which is likely where the nursery is located.

They are thought to have purchased the home for $12.3million in 2015, and it includes five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Rosie has previously given fans a peek inside her minimalist dressing room, which features muted tones of beige and white, offset by mahogany wood accents.

The model is renovating a house in London

While Rosie posed in front of a full-length mirror, in the background you could see two walls covered with white, fitted wardrobes, a cream and beige furry rug, two grey armchairs placed on either side of a wood stained coffee table, wooden flooring and a long cushioned bench.

She has also recently bought a new house in London, which features wooden floorboards and tall ceilings. When fans asked to see inside, she said: "I'm currently in the process of renovating a house I recently purchased. Should I share more of the renovation and interior process with you all?"

