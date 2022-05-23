Charlotte Church makes rare public outing with daughter Frida at the Chelsea Flower Show The singer enjoyed a day out in London

Charlotte Church was among the many celebrity guests who attended the opening at this year's Chelsea Flower Show on Monday.

Carrying her 19-month-old daughter Frida in her arms, in pictures obtained by MailOnline, the singer appeared to be in great spirits as she toured the beautiful sights and surroundings.

WATCH: Charlotte Church sings happy birthday to baby daughter Frida

She wore a chic khaki shirt dress, teamed with brown leather sandals and a matching backpack. With her hair swept away from her face, Charlotte rounded off the look with well-defined eyes, a touch of blush and a pale pink lip shade.

The outing comes shortly after Charlotte touched upon motherhood with her third child, whom she welcomed with her husband Jonathan Powell. "I think we're probably doing a better job this time around just because you know more about yourself," she told Metro.

This baby is Charlotte's first child with husband Jonathan, whom she married back in 2017. She is also a mother to Ruby, 14, and Dexter, 12, from her relationship with ex Gavin Henson.

Charlotte seen at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday

Appearing on This Morning last year, the songstress revealed that she named her little baby, Freda Simone, as she opened up about parenting.

Admitting there have been plenty of sleepless nights, the loving mum said: "She's delicious, little miss Freda Simone. She's almost 11 months now and she still is causing me some serious sleepless nights still." She then joked: "I'm about to get on the blower to a sleep specialist."

Charlotte and Jonathan had been dating for seven years before surprising the world with a secret, yet, stunning ceremony. The service was held in a registry office in Cardiff in front of a handful of guests. Charlotte's mum Maria was a witness to the marriage and signed the register. They married at St David's Suite of Cardiff Register Office. The newlyweds then celebrated with a "blessing party" at their house a couple of weeks later.

