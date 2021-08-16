Charlotte Church has marked her baby daughter Frida's first birthday in the most special way! Sharing a sweet video of herself holding her little girl, the 35-year-old showcased her musical talent by singing Happy Birthday in both Welsh and English.

"Happy 1st birthday to my baby girl Frida for yesterday!" she remarked in the caption.

MORE: Charlotte Church finally reveals baby daughter's name after giving birth last year

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charlotte Church sings happy birthday to baby daughter Frida

Dressed in a flowy peach coloured number and her brunette hair cut into a lob, Charlotte looked every inch the proud mum as she celebrated the milestone with family and friends.

MORE: Charlotte Church under investigation amid claims she's illegally running school classes at home

SEE: Charlotte Church secret wedding to Jonathan Powell - take a look back

Fans of the Welsh singer quickly commented, with one writing: "That operatic voice though!" Another stated: "Gorgeous! And what a beautiful name." A third post read: "Beautiful, happy birthday Frida."

The celebrations come almost a month after Charlotte shared the name of her baby daughter, whom she welcomed with husband Jonathan Powell.

Appearing on This Morning, the songstress revealed that she named her little baby, Freda Simone, as she opened up about parenting. Admitting there have been plenty of sleepless nights, the loving mum said: "She's delicious, little miss Freda Simone. She's almost 11 months now and she still is causing me some serious sleepless nights still."

Charlotte's baby girl was born in 2019

She then joked: "I'm about to get on the blower to a sleep specialist." This baby is Charlotte's first child with husband Jonathan, whom she married back in 2017. She is also a mother to Ruby, 13, and Dexter, 12, from her relationship with ex Gavin Henson.

MORE: Charlotte Church reveals plans to open her own school at her home in Wales

Charlotte and Jonathan had been dating for seven years before surprising the world with a secret, yet, stunning ceremony. The service was held in a registry office in Cardiff in front of a handful of guests. Charlotte's mum Maria was a witness to the marriage and signed the register.

They married at St David's Suite of Cardiff Register Office. The newlyweds then celebrated with a "blessing party" at their house a couple of weeks later.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.