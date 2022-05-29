Jennifer Aniston shares emotional tribute to Ellen as she marks end of an era The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended on Thursday

Jennifer Aniston has paid a heartfelt tribute to her good friend Ellen DeGeneres following her last ever show.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shares heartbreaking tribute in honor of International Women's Day

Ellen hosted her chat show for the very last time on Thursday, and Jennifer was one of the final guests on it.

Reflecting on the end of an era, the Friends star shared footage of herself appearing on Ellen over the years, alongside an emotional message.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres' final goodbye on her talk show

She wrote: "19 years. Boy, that went by in a flash. We all need laughter in our lives and that’s something that Ellen has given to me and to the world in spades. Thank you for making dreams come true for so many. You’re gonna be missed @theellenshow!"

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

MORE: Jennifer Aniston recalls never prioritizing her sleep health after diagnosis with fans

The actress accompanied her message with a love heart and crying face emoji, and fans were quick to react to her message.

"I'll miss this show so much," one wrote, while another commented: "I'm going to miss seeing you on Ellen. Thank you both for making us laugh." A third added: "A lot of good memories were created and I'm thankful for that."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Jennifer Aniston paid a heartfelt tribute to Ellen DeGeneres following the last day of her show

Ellen first kicked off her program on 8 September 2003, and 19 years later she said her goodbyes on 26 May.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston's lavish bathroom at $21m home is basically a spa – full look

READ: Jennifer Aniston shares incredible behind-the-scenes footage of Reese Witherspoon for special celebration

The series lended itself to having not only already famous stars, but making people famous as well, such as Sophia Grace and Rosie, cousins famous for their rendition of Nicki Minaj's Super Bass, and the hilarious Gladys from Austin, who would frequently call Ellen to deliver hilarious remarks and strong opinions about the show.

The host opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the latest months gearing up for the end, admitting that for a while she was "crying everyday," but as the finale has neared, she's come to terms with it.

Jennifer Aniston with Ellen DeGeneres

Though its final season has been filled with joy and excitement, each celebrity guest that stopped by to visit faced the emotional realization that it would be their last time on the show, and many took to Instagram to pay tribute to the epic host.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston stuns in red bikini during reunion with Brad Pitt

READ: Jennifer Aniston supported by ex Justin Theroux as she reveals major news

Fellow comedian Amy Schumer attributed much of her fame to Ellen giving her a chance, writing: "Ellen was the first person to have me do standup on their talk show. Without her encouragement and support I wouldn't be where I am."

The Kardashian family also penned a sweet tribute, with Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner coming together for a heartfelt farewell to the daytime host, featuring a compilation of some of their moments on the air. "I'm so excited for this new chapter and this new journey in your life," Kim said. "You did it, you changed TV forever."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.