Jennifer Aniston makes rare comment on divorce post-Friends on Ellen finale The Morning Show star had an emotional time

Jennifer Aniston made a rather emotional television appearance as she was the first guest brought out on the very final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The actress saw it as a full circle moment, given that she was the show's first ever guest back in 2003, and she looked just as stunning as ever.

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston talks about divorce post-Friends on Ellen

The two got into discussing some candid moments from her many appearances, even teasingly extending to Ellen an invitation to talk about whatever she wanted.

"I want to talk about the ending of Friends," the host responded, asking her guest how she dealt with the end of the beloved sitcom in 2004.

Jennifer began laughing as she candidly replied: "Well, I got a divorce and went into therapy," referencing her separation from then-husband Brad Pitt.

"And then I did a movie called The Break-Up, I just kinda leaned into the end," she joked as the audience laughed alongside her.

Jennifer made an emotional appearance on the final Ellen DeGeneres show

"Let's just make this a completely new chapter. Let's just end everything and start new. It worked great!" she said with emphasis that had Ellen chuckling.

She then turned the conversation around to asking Ellen what she wanted to do with her free time with the show ending, with her saying: "I know that I wanna just lay low for a little while, I wanna rest.

"And then I'll do something again, but I don't know what that is. Any ideas?" she asked. Jennifer suggested seeing the comedian take on doing more stand-up, which the audience reacted to enthusiastically.

She also suggested that Ellen venture more into acting, with Ellen simply quipping: "Hmm, okay," indicating that she wasn't as into the idea.

The two looked back at her very first appearance in 2003

"I could give you a job," Jennifer hinted, before then joking that she wanted someone to help around with odds and ends at her home.

The daytime staple was also joined by Billie Eilish and Pink for the emotional series finale that caps off the 19-season long run for the series.

