Johnny Depp receives standing ovation as he performs at the Royal Albert Hall in London The actor performed alongside Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp received a standing ovation at the Royal Albert Hall in London as he joined his friend and singer Jeff Beck to perform a series of music covers, including John Lennon's Isolation and Marvin Gaye's What's Going on.

A video shared online shows the crowd going wild for the actor, who is currently awaiting the verdict in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

As the cheers and applause continued, the actor can be seen clapping back at the audience, who no doubt enjoyed the performance.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "So happy to see you enjoying yourself Johnny after all that you've been through."

Johnny Depp is set to perform again on Tuesday

Another added: "So, so heartwarming to witness Johnny Depp with Jeff Beck live at Royal Albert Hall earlier. If he can head for London for a well-deserved party after going up against his own 'you know who', no better place to be appreciated, eh? Party time indeed. Enjoy."

Johnny flew to the UK following the closing arguments in his case against Amber, which were delivered on Friday.

Johnny and Amber are not expected to be present when the verdict is revealed, with many experts predicting it could be as soon as Tuesday.

It's no surprise that Johnny is finding solace in music whilst he awaits the verdict. Before becoming an actor, the father-of-two began his career as a musician. He formed the supergroup Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in 2015.

The actor has been performing for years, pictured here back in 2011 on stage with Alice Cooper

He played the guitar in the band and worked with Beck on music throughout lockdown.

In his closing argument last week, Johnny's lawyer, Ben Chew, explained just how important music has been for him throughout his life.

"Music has been a part of his life ever since he found peace in his room as a young boy, when he was escaping [from his abusive mother] and learned to play the guitar and would use it as solace," he told the jury.