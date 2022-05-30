Johnny Depp pays tribute to daughter Lily-Rose with personalised bracelet His eldest child was there in spirit

With his defamation trial coming to a close, Johnny Depp paid tribute to his daughter on Friday by wearing a unique, beaded bracelet bearing her name. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was photographed wearing the loving trinket following the closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial. Holding a cigarillo in his left hand, the 58-year-old's bracelets were clearly visible beneath his navy jacket sleeve.

One of the bracelets features the individual letters of "Lily-Rose", the name of his 23-year-old model daughter, who he shares with ex-partner, Vanessa Paradis. It's thought that Johnny may have opted to wear the sweet accessory as a way of keeping his beloved daughter close to his heart during the final stages of his legal battle.

WATCH: Kate Moss recently testified at Johnny's trial

Johnny was also seen wearing a "justice for Johnny Depp" bracelet which was reportedly gifted to him by a fan named Nina Allen. In a recent tweet, Nina penned: "I'm so very happy that Johnny is wearing the #JusticeForJohnnyDepp that I gave him! I had a lady make 60 of them for me so I could hand them out at the trial."

In a telling statement, the American actor reportedly said that he is going through the lengthy ordeal with his ex-wife, Amber, for the sake of his children.

Johnny was seen wearing the bracelets as he left Fairfax County Courthouse on Friday

He said: "Since I knew there was no truth to it whatsoever, I felt it was my responsibility to stand up for myself, not only in that instance but to stand up for my children, who at the time were 14 and 16."

Johnny concluded: "I wanted to clear my children of this horrid thing they were having to read about their father, which was untrue."

The actor reportedly wore a #JusticeForJohnny bracelet made by a fan

The Edward Scissorhands actor shares his two children with French model and ex-partner, Vanessa Paradis. The former couple were together from 1998 to 2002 and welcomed their eldest, Lily-Rose, in 1999. They went on to welcome their second child, Johnny Christopher "Jack" Depp III, in 2002.

Putting her father's legal woes behind her, Lily-Rose took to Instagram on Saturday to share some stunning photos from her 23rd birthday weekend. The model looked beautiful in her sultry pink camisole and 'Birthday Princess' sash. She captioned the post: "23", along with a selection of ice cream emojis.

