Roger Federer's modern lakeside mansion he shares with his parents The tennis pro is building a new home nearby

Roger Federer lives in the same building as his parents Robert and Lynette in Wollerau, Switzerland, but the tennis pro is reportedly building a luxurious new home worth up to $50million nearby in Rapperswil-Jona.

The Wimbledon star bought the property back in 2018 and has been renovating it since then. Once complete, Roger, his wife Mirka and their four children Myla, Leo, Lenny and Charlene will likely be keen to move into their new lakefront home, which will come complete with a tennis court and incredible views over Lake Zurich.

However, there have been several setbacks due to the pandemic and contaminated land, according to The Sun.

In the meantime, Roger and his family are thought to be living on the other side of the lake in a modern mansion which he built from scratch for £6.5 million in 2014.

Set on 1.5 acres, the three-storey property supposedly consists of two separate apartments, one for himself and his family and another for his parents. Since Roger isolated at his Zurich home following the pandemic, it was likely reassuring for his family to remain in close proximity - plus, it means Roger and Mirka can have help with childcare.

The tennis pro lives in Switzerland

As well as large windows and balconies offering uninterrupted views, other features include a swimming pool, a spa, a gym and underground parking. Inside, it boasts modern interiors with white walls, wooden floorboards, tall ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the space with natural light.

However, Roger has kept his home life tightly under wraps and so there are practically no photos of the Swiss tennis star inside his property. But it's clear the scenery nearby is to die for since he has shared several snaps of the snow-capped mountains, rolling hills and ice blue waters in partnership with Switzerland Tourism.

Roger's parents are thought to have an apartment inside his home

Despite owning another property in Dubai, the 20-time Grand Slam champion even recently revealed he has no plans to move away from Switzerland where he can hike, cycle and even try mountain biking when he retires.

He said: "I feel like I’ve always represented Switzerland and I’ve done my fair share to be an ambassador for the country. But for me to do it in an official mission is a nice thing to do. I feel like I had to be a bit older to do this. At around 40 years old, I’ve been to maybe 60 countries. I live in Switzerland now and I will continue to live in Switzerland."

