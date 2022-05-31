The Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Nicola Adams, Georgia Toffolo and more celebrate at star-studded party A lunch fit for a queen!

A host of celebrities joined HELLO! for a three-course meal to toast The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a royally-approved drink – Dubonnet.

Hosted at The Lanesborough London, the decadent luncheon was fit for royalty as everyone gathered to toast to Her Majesty’s 70-year reign. Attended by Strictly Come Dancing star and Olympic champion boxer Nicola Adams and Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo, the exclusive social event was the perfect way to celebrate as we approach the Jubilee weekend.

The event was attended by Olympic boxer Nicola Adams

Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo dazzled in an elegant nude dress

Cauliflower and lentil croquettes were followed by line-caught seabass and grilled asparagus, with a very British dessert of summer berry and violet Eton Mess, washed down with Dubonnet cocktails.

And of course, Her Majesty herself was a hot topic of conversation. “What I most admire about the Queen is her longevity… you can't argue with the fact that she has worked hard for 70 years which is incredible. She has become a complete cultural icon,” Outlander star, Nell Hudson, who also attended the event, told us.

“I admire the Queen's resilience and service towards the nation, and her loyalty to her reign and role,” added Hum Fleming, great-niece of James Bond creator Ian Fleming.

Hum Fleming spoke highly of the Queen at the exclusive event

Other celebrities in attendance included HELLO! Fashion cover star Ikram Abdi Omar, models Felicity Hayward and Olivia Arben, presenter Ashley James, Capital FM breakfast presenter Sian Welby, and one part of ITV's Style Sisters' duo, Gemma Lilly.

Felicity Hayward and Ashley James dazzled in colours inspired by the Union Jack

Decorated in stunning silver accessories, the luncheon took place in the opulent St George’s room at The Lanesborough, and was adorned with stunning pastel pink roses. The addition of a dazzling throne made for the ultimate Jubilee photo opportunity.

Model Ikram Abdi Omar looked gorgeous as she posed on our royal-inspired throne

Everyone who attended was also gifted a glittering tiara while they enjoyed their delicious meal in true royal style.

