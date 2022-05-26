Will Carole and Pippa Middleton join the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations? The family have a close connection to the Queen

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to make an appearance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next week, but will Kate's family take part in the celebrations?

MORE: Is Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland joining the Platinum Jubilee celebrations?

The Middleton clan are no strangers to a royal event, after they appeared out in force at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012. Therefore it is possible that royal fans will see the likes of Carole, Michael, daughter Pippa and son James join the celebrations with their partners.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Best moments from Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' romantic wedding

During the Diamond Jubilee, the family were captured looking in high spirits as they set sail on the royal barge which travelled along the Thames for the epic river pageant and saw one million people watch from the sidelines.

READ: Pippa Middleton- what does she do for a living?

MORE: Inside Pippa Middleton's £17m London home with gym and underground den

The Middletons are known to have been welcomed with open arms by the Queen after Kate's mother Carole rode shotgun with the Queen, who personally Chauferred Kate's parents around in her Range Rover in 2016.

The Middletons on board the royal barge in 2016

Carole, who was pictured in the front seat of the car, was driven by the Queen, during her summer holiday stay with husband Michael at Her Majesty's Scottish Estate, Balmoral.

Both the Queen and the Middletons are known to be big fans of outdoor pursuits, such as shooting, hunting and fishing so it feels natural that the extended family should make an appearance at the celebrations for the Queen's epic milestone.

HELLO!'s royal correspondent, Emily Nash, said in 2016: "I think there is a genuine affection towards Kate and her family."

"William loves them and clearly wants them to be very much a part of his family life with George and Charlotte, and his grandmother clearly appreciates this."

Carole was personally driven by the Queen

William and Kate are due to head to Wales next Saturday during the bank holiday weekend, so whether the Middletons will be part of the celebrations or not, grandmother Carole may help with babysitting duties for her daughter and son-in-law as she has many times before.

Both parties share an undeniable love for the three very special youngsters – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Carole and Michael are besotted with their grandchildren, while the Queen is always thrilled to welcome a new member to her growing family.

Like this story? Sign up to our special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee newsletter to get latest news, photos and videos related to Her Majesty's special milestone.