Matthew Morrison's wife shares cryptic post amid husband's SYTYCD controversy

Matthew Morrison's wife Renee shared a cryptic post about healing just hours before news broke that her husband was fired from So You Think You Can Dance for sending "flirty" messages to a female contestant.

The 37-year-old – who shares two children with her husband of seven years – wrote on Instagram: "It's time to water the grass. Nurture yourself from the inside out in order to start your journey of healing. Now where the hell do you begin!? I feel you.

"Life can be chaotic and go by in a blur sometimes… Did this comment just trigger that voice in the head of 'HOW!!!!???? Because I'm trying and it's not working!!!!!'"

She continued: "Nurture yourself by first SLOWING DOWN, taking a DEEP BREATH, and asking yourself a few questions to GAIN CLARITY on your situation. How do I feel in my body? What is consuming my mind?

"Who in my tribe can I connect with that may also be in need and we can get through by getting curious together and serving one another with conversation, a listening ear, a warm embrace, compassion and understanding. Know you are not alone."

Matthew and Renee have been married seven years

Renee's telling post comes after it was claimed that Matthew "had an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant" that left her "uncomfortable".

According to People, a source claimed the 43-year-old "reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media," but "they didn't have sex" and "never met up off-set".

Producers of the hit dance competition were approached by the unnamed female and Matthew was fired from his judging role after the Fox network "did their own investigation".

Last week, Matthew revealed that he had left the show after failing to follow "competition production protocols".

The couple share two children

He said in a statement to People: "Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show.

"After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly," he continued.

"I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."

