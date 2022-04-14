Romeo Beckham shares sweet picture of Mia Regan after stunning appearance at Brooklyn's wedding The couple have been dating since 2019

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan are making the most of their time in Miami, hitting various beaches, parties and gigs - and of course, Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz.

Following the nuptials, the couple - who have been dating since 2019 - have been sharing pictures of their vacation and their night out at Justin Bieber's concert.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding - all the details

Romeo, 19, shared a sweet snapshot of his girlfriend looking happy inside the stadium as she posed for the camera. "Two excited people @justinbieber," the male model remarked.

Over the weekend, Mia, also 19, accompanied Romeo at his older brother's lavish nuptials, which was also attended by the likes of Spice Girls stars Mel B and Mel C as well as Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and Gordon Ramsay.

They looked every inch the smitten couple as they posed for a candid black-and-white photobooth picture. The snap, which was shared on Instagram Stories, came hours after Mia broke the reported social-media ban from the festivities.

Romeo shared this sweet snap of Mia

She had uploaded a snap of her and Romeo's outfits from the pre-wedding party, with her opting for a yellow draping dress complete with a silver belt, whilst Romeo looked handsome in a pink suit.

Romeo often shares loved-up photos of the pair, and even paid the sweetest tribute to her on Valentine's Day. "Happy Valentine’s Day mooch [heart emojis] love u so much @mimimoocher xx," he wrote.

The couple have been dating since 2019

The lovebirds became "Instagram official" in September 2019 when the blonde beauty took to her social page to wish Romeo a happy 17th birthday - they had actually begun dating months prior.

Mia, who has thousands of Instagram followers, has a modelling contract with Storm, and often wears clothing from Victoria Beckham's fashion line.

