Johnny Depp seen for first time since winning Amber Heard defamation trial The star was celebrating in Newcastle

Johnny Depp has been seen for the first time since winning his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The 58-year-old actor was spotted sitting outside a pub in Newcastle with friends, including musician Jeff Beck, with whom he has been performing this week, and Sam Fender.

WATCH: Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez reacts to trial verdict

Just moments earlier, he had been awarded compensatory damages of $10million (£8million) and a further $5 million (£4million) in punitive damages by a jury in Fairfax, Virginia.

Johnny was, understandably, in high spirits, and was seen enjoying a pint of Newcastle Brown Ale. He was dressed in a baseball cap, sunglasses and a checked overcoat.

Johnny was seen celebrating his victory with friends in Newcastle

Onlookers described him as "very friendly and polite", with one noting: "I got to speak to him briefly - he was getting mobbed. But he was the nicest guy I have met in my life."

Johnny's $50m defamation case against Amber stemmed from a 2018 op-ed article she wrote for The Washington Post in which she said she was a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

The trial between the former couple lasted six weeks

Both parties released statements immediately after the verdict, with Johnny stating that "the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled".

"False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career," Johnny said.

Johnny released a statement shortly after the verdict was read

"My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought," he added.

Amber, meanwhile, said she was deeply disappointed and "heartbroken". "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband," she said, in part.

