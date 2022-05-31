Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has best reaction after court win – watch Johnny won $15million from the court case

Johnny Depp has been awarded $15million following the conclusion of his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Following the jury awarding the damages, Johnny's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, turned to those behind her and mouthed the word: "Wow," to them. The legal team also had a team hug following the case. The jury have said that Amber Heard defamed Johnny in her accusations, saying that the Aquaman star acted with "actual malice" with her claims.

WATCH: Camille Vasquez has best response after Johnny Depp wins defamation lawsuit

They went on to award Johnny $10million in compensatory damages and an additional $5million in punitive costs.

In a statement following the verdict, Camille said: "Today's verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning, that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence.

"We are grateful, so grateful, to the jury for their careful deliberation, to the judge and the court staff who have devoted an enormous amount of time and resources towards this case."

Johnny's $50m defamation case against Amber stemmed from a 2018 op-ed article she wrote for The Washington Post in which she said she was a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

The legal team also had a group hug

While the piece did not identify Johnny by name, his attorneys said it "incalculably" damaged his career, costing him acting roles. She then countersued him for $100m.

The weeks-long trial began on 11 April. Following the closing arguments on 27 May, the jury began deliberating on the six weeks of testimony before being sent home for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The jurors faced a difficult task coming to a verdict and on Friday, in the closing arguments, Johnny's attorneys asked them to "give him his life back" after he claimed it had been "ruined" by Amber's allegations of domestic abuse.

In turn, the Aquaman actress' lawyers said that ruling in favor of Johnny would make jurors an "accomplice" to his abuse and "campaign of global humiliation". They also called him out for "laughing" during the trial.

