Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp has hilarious reaction to question about famous dad in unearthed interview The Pirates of the Caribbean star has been in a defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and his family have been making headlines over the last few weeks during the star's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Hollywood star is notoriously private when it comes to his home life, and his children have kept a low profile during the case.

However, Lily-Rose Depp, who is famous in her own right as an actress and a model, previously had the sweetest - and funniest - reaction when asked about her dad on the red carpet back in 2018.

VIDEO: Inside Johnny Depp's family life

The star was asked by E! at the Chanel Metiers d'Art show whether she got style advice from her dad.

"What's been the best style lesson from your dad?" the reporter asked, to which she replied: "My dad?! Erm, I usually look more to my mom for fashion advice."

Lily-Rose returned to the spotlight this week after several weeks off of social media, as she marked her 23rd birthday.

Lily-Rose Depp revealed she turns to her mom for style advice more than her dad

The model took to Instagram to share a rare glimpse inside her birthday celebrations. Lily-Rose rarely posts personal updates on her social media account, aside from sharing her latest modelling work, so the surprise post came as a delight to her fans.

Lily-Rose simply captioned her post "23!" adding an ice cream and flower emoji. She rocked a pretty pink y2k style strappy top, complete with lace trim, sheer overlay, and a psychedelic print.

The actress appeared to be wearing pinstripe pyjama shorts in the birthday snap, donning a pink sash that read: "Birthday princess" as she posed in front of a makeup table and bunk beds.

Johnny is a doting father to Lily-Rose and Jack Depp

Johnny opened up about his children's upbringing in his much-watched defamation trial. Taking to the stand earlier in the month, the actor revealed the challenges his family faced after he catapulted to fame when the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie came out in 2003.

At the time, his children were both very young, and he told the courtroom how he had to increase his security and find creative ways of taking his kids to the park as a result of the mass media and fan attention from the success of the movie.

