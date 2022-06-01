Amber Heard receives unfortunate news about Aquaman role as she awaits verdict in Johnny Depp trial The actress faces further backlash

Amber Heard has had a tumultuous few weeks as she's been embroiled in an explosive court battle with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Now, as they await the verdict in the $100million defamation case, Amber has been dealt a difficult hand.

A petition on Change.org calling for DC Warner to drop the mom-of-one from the role of Queen Mera in Aquaman 2 has topped 4.4 million signatures.

WATCH: Kate Moss testifies in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

The sequel wrapped shooting earlier this year and her co-star, Dolph Lundgren reacted to the petition and told REdline Steel CEO Colin Wayne: "She was great," he said. "I worked with her on the first Aquaman, now the second one. We shot last fall in London."

He added: "She's terrific, I had a great experience with her. She's very kind, nice to the crew, nice to everybody, just down to earth."

She testified that her role in the movie was pared down due to the case during the trial when she said: "I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film."

Amber has had a difficult few weeks

Johnny's $50m defamation case against Amber stemmed from a 2018 op-ed article she wrote for The Washington Post in which she said she was a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

While the piece did not identify Johnny by name, his attorneys said it "incalculably" damaged his career, costing him acting roles. She then countersued him for $100m.

Amber plays Queen Mera in Aquaman

The weeks-long trial began on 11 April. Following the closing arguments on 27 May, the jury began deliberating on the six weeks of testimony before being sent home for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Johnny is in London while awaiting the verdict. He performed with the band Beck and also reunited with his ex-girlfriend, Kate Moss, who testified for him in court previously.

