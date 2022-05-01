Michelle Keegan turns heads at glamorous hen party The star looked better than ever

Michelle Keegan stepped out looking spectacular once again on Saturday night in aid of an exciting hen party alongside three friends.

The brunette beauty showed off her impressive physique as she enjoyed a mouth-watering Chinese feast at Tattu in London - and it's safe to say we couldn't be more jealous.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to document the glamorous evening, Michelle penned: "Tonight we celebrate our hen," with a white heart, on a boomerang of the girls toasting their glasses.

The Our Girl star then posted a photo alongside her pals where she can be seen wearing the most gorgeous long-sleeve black outfit which had a cut-out top and perfectly displayed her wonderfully toned torso.

Michelle shared the update with her 5.7 million followers

The photo also captured a marvellous view of London in the background, the backdrop of the exciting evening.

The girls enjoyed beautifully prepared tapas-style Chinese dishes which looked delicious, and were served up on a stunning black marble table where the group were sat.

One of the impressive plates appeared as a tree with candy floss leaves and had sorbet on the side. Michelle captured one of the servers pouring a clear liquid onto the impressive dish which caused a ring of smoke to appear - talk about fine dining!

The girls enjoyed beautiful dishes

Celebrations were also in order on Friday for the 34-year-old as she celebrated the launch of her brand new summer range with Very, and enjoyed a lavish launch event to mark the occasion.

The former Coronation Street star looked as gorgeous as ever in one of the dresses from the range, wearing a full-length black crochet gown which she matched with elegant, strappy black heels and completed with a low loose bun.

Fans have gone wild for Michelle's new collection

The Brassic actress documented the exciting launch with a fabulous "get ready with me," video which she posted to her Instagram feed to show her followers her full getting ready process.

Fans couldn't get enough of the behind-the-scenes action from the star. One fan commented: "So beautiful."

A second replied: "You are just perfection." A third penned: "It should be illegal to be this pretty."

