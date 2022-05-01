Michelle Keegan turns heads at glamorous hen party

Isabelle Casey
Former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan showed off her mind-blowing figure as she celebrated in style at an exclusive hen party dinner in London - and you won't believe it
Michelle Keegan stepped out looking spectacular once again on Saturday night in aid of an exciting hen party alongside three friends.
MORE: Michelle Keegan celebrates her exciting news with blissful break
The brunette beauty showed off her impressive physique as she enjoyed a mouth-watering Chinese feast at Tattu in London - and it's safe to say we couldn't be more jealous.
WATCH: Michelle Keegan looks sensational in satin bikini on Mexico holdiday
Taking to her Instagram Stories to document the glamorous evening, Michelle penned: "Tonight we celebrate our hen," with a white heart, on a boomerang of the girls toasting their glasses.
SEE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright reveal sneak peek inside cinema room at new home
READ: Michelle Keegan is the ultimate beach babe in satin bikini
The Our Girl star then posted a photo alongside her pals where she can be seen wearing the most gorgeous long-sleeve black outfit which had a cut-out top and perfectly displayed her wonderfully toned torso.
Michelle shared the update with her 5.7 million followers
The photo also captured a marvellous view of London in the background, the backdrop of the exciting evening.
The girls enjoyed beautifully prepared tapas-style Chinese dishes which looked delicious, and were served up on a stunning black marble table where the group were sat.
One of the impressive plates appeared as a tree with candy floss leaves and had sorbet on the side. Michelle captured one of the servers pouring a clear liquid onto the impressive dish which caused a ring of smoke to appear - talk about fine dining!
The girls enjoyed beautiful dishes
Celebrations were also in order on Friday for the 34-year-old as she celebrated the launch of her brand new summer range with Very, and enjoyed a lavish launch event to mark the occasion.
The former Coronation Street star looked as gorgeous as ever in one of the dresses from the range, wearing a full-length black crochet gown which she matched with elegant, strappy black heels and completed with a low loose bun.
Fans have gone wild for Michelle's new collection
The Brassic actress documented the exciting launch with a fabulous "get ready with me," video which she posted to her Instagram feed to show her followers her full getting ready process.
Fans couldn't get enough of the behind-the-scenes action from the star. One fan commented: "So beautiful."
A second replied: "You are just perfection." A third penned: "It should be illegal to be this pretty."
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.