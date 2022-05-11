Jenna Bush Hager praised for glowing poolside selfie The Today show star soaked up the sun with her husband

Jenna Bush Hager is no stranger to social media but her husband, Henry, is.

The popular TV host regularly shares updates on her career, her three children and her life off-screen, however, her hubby rarely features.

MORE: Barbara Bush makes surprise revelation about hosting Today with Jenna Bush Hager - exclusive

She made an exception on his birthday this week though and posted several heartwarming photos to celebrate his big day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager shares surprising beach throwback

One of which saw them posing next to a beautiful swimming pool and snuggled up on the lawn beside it.

Her caption to the post read: "Happiest to one of the best! HH, you light up our lives (even though you will never see because anti-social media) we love you."

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager's wedding day had a deeply personal connection to the White House - exclusive

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager opens up about hilarious off-air antics with Hoda Kotb - exclusive

Fans said they looked so happy together but also took the opportunity to weigh in on Henry's aversion to social media and Jenna's acceptance of it too.

Jenna and her husband were praised for their approach to social media

"I think all of the 40-something husbands are anti-social media! I’d say it’s the sign of a good man," wrote one, while another added: "Anti social media is so much healthier I think! I admire that," and a third commented: "Love the photos, love that dress," with a fourth adding: "Adore how supportive you are of each other."

The family recently celebrated some more exciting news as they listed their $5.4million Tribeca home in a bid to reportedly move to Connecticut.

MORE: Hoda Kotb supports Jenna Bush Hager during proud moment

MORE: Hoda Kotb's stand-in host revealed as star takes time off Today

The Today show star and her husband bought the four-bedroom, four-bathroom unit in a boutique condo building back in 2015 for $4.58million, and live there with their three children – Mila, Poppy and Hal.

Jenna and Henry have three children

Now, according to the Wall Street Journal, the home is on the market for $5.375million – a profit of almost $1million.

According to reports they may be swapping Manhattan for a move to Connecticut's Fairfield County, though they also own a home on Long Island's North Shore.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.