Prince Louis' hilarious connection to Jenna Bush Hager revealed She definitely gets it!

Amid the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, countless celebrities and public figures have expressed support for Her Majesty and honored her remarkable 70 years on the throne, and Today's Jenna Bush Hager is the latest to comment on the festivities.

MORE: Prince Louis had the sweetest unseen moment after Trooping the Colour carriage debut

As she was discussing the exciting Jubilee weekend and all the sweet royal family glimpses that have come out of it, the host reminisced about her own experiences as part of a famous family.

Since hilarious photos of Prince Louis' typical toddler antics have emerged, Jenna couldn't help but express how much she can relate.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton stops Prince Louis from sucking his thumb

MORE: What the Queen really told Prince Louis on the balcony

As her and her co-host, Hoda Kotb, were discussing being in the spotlight, Hoda said: "You know a thing or two about what it's like to be at a big event… We've all been to Mardi Gras-big events, but no one's ever been to, like, been part of an inauguration, and you've been to a few of them."

They went on to show an incredible throwback clip of the star at what appears to be one of her father's two inaugurations.

Jenna was eight-years-old when her grandfather was president, and twenty when her father was.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY with Hoda

Jenna reminisces about growing up in the spotlight

The hilarious relation to Prince Louis was revealed when they showed an image of her grandmother, Barbara Bush, covering the host's mouth, not unlike how Kate Middleton had a stern word with her youngest over his behavior during Trooping the Colour.

MORE: Prince Louis takes after uncle Prince Harry with cheeky Trooping the Colour antics

MORE: Prince Louis' adorable tribute to dad Prince William at Trooping the Colour

The mom-of-three then exclaimed: "Wait, she did it to me when I was an adult?!" insisting there must be another picture of her grandmother doing the same thing to her but when she was much younger.

The hilarious moment

Hoda could perfectly imagine how surely there were many instances of someone asking Jenna to simmer down, cheekily saying: "I'm sure there are plenty more, actually."

Fans raved over the connection between the former first daughter and the royal tot, writing: "I adore this picture, you were cute as a button!!" and: "This made my day!" as well as: "You ladies are so great and real!!!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.