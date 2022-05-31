Jenna Bush Hager looks stylish in vibrant swimsuit during pool day with son Hal The Today star is a doting mom

Jenna Bush Hager enjoyed spending quality time with her family over the Memorial Weekend and shared a gorgeous picture on social media from her day.

The Today star re-shared a photo from her friend, which showed her posing in the swimming pool with her young son Hal.

The pair looked like they were having the best time, and Jenna looked incredibly stylish dressed in a vibrant orange swimsuit and oversized sunglasses.

VIDEO: Today's Jenna Bush Hager recalls 'scary' phone call to father George W. Bush

The daughter of George W. Bush is a doting mom to three children, who she shares with husband Henry Hager.

Along with Hal, the couple are parents to daughters Mila and Poppy, and the star often shares sweet stories about her young family on Today.

Jenna is incredibly close to her Today co-stars, who are all parents to young children, and recently opened up about how they help each other out after work while chatting to HELLO!

"I am so lucky to work with this group of extraordinary moms. We all have kids who are similar ages so it's been really fun and kind of wild," she said.

"It's great and I don't take it lightly. Even this weekend when I was gone, I had one kid, my husband had two, and Savannah [Guthrie] picked up my kids and took them to church."

The former teacher continued: "I can text Hoda [Kotb] and ask for advice," she said. "I'm so lucky to work with people who I not only adore, but I can lean on them. That's the true meaning of sisterhood."

They certainly have a lot of fun while working too and Jenna also revealed some of their hilarious Today show antics during her chat with HELLO!

"I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically, we can get into that laughter where we're not supposed to laugh," Jenna admitted. "That church laughter where we're like 'We're going to get into trouble'," she shared.

"And even the other day when Savannah was filling in with me, we were getting dressed together and I was like 'Put on something more goth'.

"It feels like we're getting dressed to go on a night out when really we're getting dressed to go and present television. It's so much fun that you really love everybody that you work with to the point that you're getting dressed together."

