Johnny Depp posts cryptic new message following trial victory – and divides fans

Johnny Depp has returned to Instagram with a new – albeit cryptic – message for his fans.

The Hollywood star kept followers guessing by teasing that something was coming "soon" following his victory in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

WATCH: Johnny Depp's lawyers detail his reaction after trial win

Johnny, 58, shared a black and white photo of silver screen legend Hedy Lamarr, who can be seen wearing an elaborate star-themed headpiece.

She is dressed in a light gown, also embellished with stars, and is staring directly down the camera lens. "Soon… X," Johnny simply wrote.

Johnny shared a cryptic post on Instagram

The post, which has been liked nearly 2million times, did divide fans, however, as they struggled to interpret its meaning.

Some speculated that perhaps Hedy was the subject of a new song that Johnny has written. The actor appeared on stage with Jeff Beck in the days surrounding the trial verdict and has a real passion for music. "I think it's a song called Hedy Lamar," one wrote. "His album is coming."

Johnny pictured on stage with Jeff Beck

Others wondered whether it meant Johnny has signed up for an upcoming series about Hedy starring Gal Gadot. The eight-episode show was announced back in 2019 and is set to air on Apple TV+.

Hedy Lamarr will track the life of the actress once dubbed "the most beautiful woman in the world," spanning 30 years from her daring escape from pre-war Vienna to her incredible rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood, and then her fall and eventual disgrace at the dawn of the Cold War.

Gal Gadot is set to play Hedy Lamarr in an upcoming series

The series is described as an epic tale of an immigrant woman both ahead of her time and very much victim to it.

It will also delve into Hedy's contributions as an inventor; she and her friend, composer George Antheil, patented a frequency-hopping system during World War II and both were inducted into the Inventors Hall of Fame in 2014.

