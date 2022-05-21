Adele looks so stylish in double denim for fun date night with boyfriend Rich Paul The couple recently moved into Sylvester Stallone’s former home

Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul enjoyed an animated date night on Friday as they attended an NBA game in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old and her beau were all smiles as they sat courtside to watch the Golden State Warriors take on the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Centre, with the couple caught several times in fits of giggles as they spent some quality time together.

Adele looked effortlessly stylish in a double denim ensemble which consisted of dark, slim-fitting jeans and a matching oversized shirt.

Adding a touch of glam, she paired her look with some nude heels and wore her blonde hair down in bouncy waves.

She accessorised with some hoop earrings and added a soft taupe makeup look with bronzed cheeks and a dark nude lip.

Adele looked gorgeous in her double denim

The couple's relationship appears to be going from strength to strength. Earlier this month they confirmed they have moved in together after buying Sylvester Stallone’s former Beverly Hills mansion for £42million ($58million) in January.

Adele shared a photo on Instagram showing the pair holding up the keys to their new home while standing on the grounds of their lavish estate.

The couple put on an animated display

The home has two floors with a large wraparound balcony on the top level, and a covered terrace below with decorative columns and chandelier lighting.

The sprawling estate sits on 3.5 acres of land and has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, including a master suite with a sauna, steam room, office, and terrace. It also has a cinema, infinity pool, spa and putting green, an art studio, and an eight-car garage.

The couple now live together

There is also a two-storey guest house with two en-suite bedrooms and a full chef's kitchen, ideal for when the singer has family and friends visiting from the UK.

Other highlights include views across to the famous Rodeo Drive from the living room and a fully equipped home gym where Adele can do her daily workouts.

