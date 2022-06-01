Peter Andre celebrates unexpected news in new video – delighted fans react The singer revealed all in an Instagram video

Peter Andre has some very happy news to share with fans.

The Mysterious Girl singer had earlier taken to Instagram to express his shock and sadness after his car got broken into whilst he was performing in West End show, Grease, on Monday night.

But the next day, he had a surprising update for his followers.

In a short video, Peter revealed that he had been reunited with some of his stolen belongings – and explained the reason why.

The clip sees Peter introducing a man called George as he admits, "My faith has been restored in humanity."

Peter introduced George to his Instagram fans

"George found some of my things scattered all over the floor," the father-of-four continues, explaining that George had located his wallet and used the contact details inside to get in touch.

"I'm so grateful, I'm literally so so grateful," Peter continued with a big smile on his face.

Writing in the caption, he added: "Plse believe that People like George do exist in this world. Thank you, thank you. For all the bad in the world there is a lot of good. We have arranged to meet next week and thank him properly."

Peter with his wife, Emily MacDonagh

Fans were understandably delighted for the star and flooded the comments section of his post.

"There are good people out there," one noted, while a second wrote: "A heartening end to a rubbish situation." A third simply said: "We need more George's in the world."

Peter had initially shared a video after the robbery, showing the extent of the damage to his car.

Peter had been left devastated by the car theft

"So came out of the venue tonight of Grease, and this is what happened," he said. "Someone smashed [my car], got all the stuff. Thankfully left my child's seat.

"[They've] taken quite a few things. I felt really bad because people kept coming up... I just couldn't talk to them because I had to go because of what's happened."

In the caption, Peter added: "So this happened last night :((( Sorry to all those that were coming up after the show and I couldn’t really talk and had to go. @greasewestend.

"I know things could be a lot worse and there are bigger problems in the world but it's still sad. And thankfully no one was hurt. Thankfully only material things."

