Carol Vorderman shared an unearthed photo that showed her modelling a figure-hugging jumpsuit
Carol Vorderman always looks fabulous whether dressed up or down, as she proved once again on Wednesday.
The glam star took to her Instagram Stories to share a throwback photo of herself – and it was to mark a very special anniversary.
The snap was originally shared by her BBC Radio Wales co-host Nathan Sussex, and showed the pair beaming as they stood close to each other and leaned their arms on a stack of blocks with BBC Radio Wales branding on the side.
Nathan sweetly captioned the picture: "3 years ago met ma radio wife @carolvorders the green goddess."
Carol wore a curve-hugging green jumpsuit with her highlighted hair parted in the centre and flowing loose past her shoulders. She sweetly responded to Nathan's message by adding four red heart emojis.
The mum-of-two was raised in Wales and loves to spend time there. She became a regular fixture on the BBC's radio station in the region in 2019 and presents a weekly show alongside Nathan on Saturday mornings.
Carol's co-star paid her a sweet tribute
While she often dresses casually for her radio gig, she also always knows how to turn up the heat. Just last month, she wowed her followers in a throwback photo shared to Twitter.
The presenter and author retweeted a message from a fan that featured the star in four different eye-catching looks.
The original tweet understandably flattered the stylish star, reading: "So what I'm hearing is that Drag Race UK needs to do a Carol Vorderman realness challenge."
The presenter at her home in Wales
Four photos of the star then followed, including keen aviator Carol in a Top Gun-style flight jacket.
The first snap was especially lovely as it saw the 61-year-old modelling a figure-flattering low-cut blue dress as she stood in front of a Countdown letters board – and she looked amazing.
Recently, fans of the show clamoured for Carol to return, this time as host, following the departure of presenter Anne Robinson, who helmed the show for a year.
