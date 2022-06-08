Jennifer Hudson pens moving tribute to late singer Prince The Walk It Out singer was close with the legendary performer

Jennifer Hudson has been supported by her fans, after the talented singer and actress shared a clip of herself performing alongside the late Prince.

The video saw the talented singers perform together after Prince instructed Jennifer to "take it to church". The pair then launched into an emotive performance that is guaranteed to leave you in goosebumps. Captioning the video, Jennifer explained a special story behind it, saying: "It was during this special moment that Prince told me to take it to church.

"At the time I didn't hear what he said! So now whenever I sing a Prince song, I hear him in my head telling me to take it to church so that's what I do! Happy heavenly birthday to my friend Prince!"

Fans gave all their support to the star, as one penned: "This is so special!!!!" and a second said: "You got to sing with Prince?!!! Girl God put you there because you belong there… on stage with the Greats!"

A third added: "I will never forget your tribute to him at the BET awards singing Purple Rain. So beautiful & heartfelt! Had everyone on their feet! May he rest in eternal peace."

A fourth added: "From the Prince to the Princess of Soul," and a fifth posted: "But even though you haven't heard it, you did it anyway. You automatically took us all to church (as always)."

Jennifer performed alongside the legendary singer

Prince passed away on 21 April 2016, with a coroner ruling an accidental overdose of fentanyl as the cause of the death.

In the video, Jennifer wore a stunning striped mini-dress, and it's clear that her fashion sense is still as strong all these years on and earlier this year she looked stunning in a gorgeous white jumpsuit that perfectly hugged all of her curves.

Prince passed away in 2016

The outfit, which featured a small cape around her waist highlighted her gorgeous hips, and a striking pattern near her shoulders really caught attention.

She accessorized with bracelets, and had a stunning face of makeup for her performance at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

The singer performed in front of a full orchestra, and she decided against captioning her photo, as she only added a sparkle emoji.

