Amber Heard shares how she's focusing on her daughter following defamation trial The star welcomed a daughter in April 2021

Following the contentious defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the actress has revealed she already has set plans for what she plans to do with her life now that the trial is over.

MORE: Amber Heard breaks silence on 'humiliating' trial in tell-all interview with Savannah Guthrie

Amber sat down with Today Show's Savannah Guthrie, speaking for the first time publicly about the case since the jury handed in their verdict, siding with her ex-husband.

Now, though disappointed with the results, she reveals that she's looking forward to taking a step back from the spotlight and spending time with her rarely seen daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, who she welcomed via surrogate in April 2021.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amber's lawyer makes her television debut

MORE: Where was Amber Heard's baby daughter during Johnny Depp trial?

When asked what her plans are now, the star admitted: "I get to be a mom full time, without having to juggle calls with lawyers."

The mom-of-one has made very few remarks about her daughter, having first revealed she had had a baby in July 2021, and many learned about her daughter for the first time during the trial.

Amber mentioned wanting to return to a life where she can dedicate herself to Oonagh, saying: "I want to move on with my life. I have a baby. I have to move on. I want to move on, and I want Johnny to move on too."

Amber's daughter recently turned one

Prior to the trial, which took place in Fairfax, Virginia, the mom lived in a quiet, suburban neighborhood in Yucca Valley, California.

MORE: Amber Heard shares fears for women's rights as Johnny Depp says he is 'moving forward'

MORE: Johnny Depp surprises fans with exciting news following Amber Heard lawsuit win

Her remarks about being a full time mom make it unclear whether she will retire from acting completely, another subject surrounding her life that has been highly debated since rumors swirled of her being cut from the upcoming second installment of Aquaman.

It is still unclear whether Amber will make an appearance in the Aquaman sequel

Following a now viral report that another actress would be replacing her role as Mera, a spokesperson for the actress has subsequently dispelled the rumors.

They maintained: "The rumor mill continues as it has from day one – inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.