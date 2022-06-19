Michael Strahan shares bittersweet Father's Day post amid exciting TV comeback

Michael Strahan has shared a moving Father's Day post with his 1.5 million Instagram followers, revealing his joy at being a proud dad while also paying tribute to his late father.

The Good Morning America star, who has children Tanita, 29, Michael Jr., 27, and 17-year-old twins Isabella and Sophia, uploaded a bittersweet montage of family memories as he marked the special day, which came just hours after announcing that he's returning as the host of The $100,000 Pyramid game show.

As well as photographs of his four children, the former NFL star also posted a throwback of his late father Gene, who sadly passed away in September 2020 at the age of 83.

Michael wrote: "No greater honor than being a father. Happy #Fathersday to my dad, who looks down over us every day, and thank you to my kids for giving me the most significant title, dad!

"To all the fathers out there, kick back, relax, and enjoy! We get one day, LOL."

GMA star Michael shared a montage of happy family memories

Michael's followers were quick to send their well wishes on what is a difficult day for many.

One fan penned: "Happy Father’s Day Michael!" while another wrote: "It's great to see that a living legend still is a great father, Happy Father’s Day Michael! Happy Father's day Brother!!!! Enjoy with your Family and God bless And also Happy Father's Day to Your Dad in Heaven Dude God bless his soul."

The former NFL star also paid tribute to his late father Gene

A third shared: "You deserve the honor so kick back and enjoy your special day."

Shortly after Gene's death, Michael appeared on The Dr. Oz Show and spoke about how he was coping in the wake of losing his dad.

Michael's post comes after he shared some exciting career news

The former sports star revealed he had kept all the emails and texts he had received from his loved ones offering their condolences. "I kept everything," he shared, stating that it was "important" to him to respond "immediately when someone reached out to me".

"I'm getting their real emotion at that time, and I wanted them to get my real emotion at that time as well," he said. "It was great because it brought smiles to my face to see these people think of my father and my family, and it made me think of some great things with my dad."

