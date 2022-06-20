Geri Horner looks the picture of summer in stunning new sun soaked snap

Isabelle Casey
Former Spice girl Geri Halliwell came out in support of her F1 racer husband Christian Horner in a stunning track-side summer snap - and she looks incredible. See photo.
Geri Horner is no stranger to a stunning selfie and on Sunday it was no different as she shared a sizzling sun-soaked photo of herself alongside husband Christian Horner.
MORE: Geri Horner reveals secret hobby in rare photo with son Monty
The happy couple posed trackside as the father-of-one bagged a win with Max Vanstrappen at the Montreal Grand Prix.
WATCH: Geri Horner reacts to son Monty being used in daring stunt
Taking to her Instagram feed, the mother-of-two captioned the sun-kissed snap, "Congratulations @christianhorner @maxverstappen1 @redbullracing Montreal!"
READ: Geri Horner set for major £30k house change with colossal structure
SEE: Geri Horner seen sharing sweet loving moment with husband Christian – fans react
The former Ginger Spice looked as glamorous as ever in the fabulous photo donning a chic cream jumpsuit and stylish aviator sunglasses whilst husband Christian rocked his racing shirt.
Geri and Christian looked happier than ever in the snap
Friends and fans of the couple couldn't wait to weigh in on the exciting post. One fan commented: "Always a joy to see you celebrating in the crowd after a much-deserved win for Max, " with a red love heart.
A second added: "Congratulations!" A third wrote: "Another great win and competitive race." A fourth replied: "Glad you loved Montreal and ended the weekend with a win!!!"
Geri and Christian are a blended family of four with daughter Bluebell Halliwell whom Geri shares with ex-boyfriend Sacha Gervasi,and their five-year-old son Montague Horner.
Christian and Monty have a very close bond
Last week, Geri couldn't believe her eyes as Montague took part in a very daring magic trick which she videoed and shared to her Instagram feed.
The impressive clip saw the youngster floating on a board as the magician took a chair away, with seemingly nothing but thin air holding Montague up.
Captioning the daring clip, Geri wrote: "MAGIC MONTY! Light as a feather."
Christian and step-daughter Bluebelle
As well as being mesmerised by the trick, fans were transfixed on Geri's tense reaction to the stunt.
One fan penned: "The little size of him! Mama is almost holding her breath just in case!! Know the feeling!"
A second added: "I'm with Geri clenching hoping he doesn't fall."A third replied: "Ahhh Geri, your reaction was so cute."
After the magic trick was complete and the crowds had cheered, the mother-son-duo shared a high five and Monty looked like he couldn't believe what had just happened either.
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.