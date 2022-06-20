Geri Horner looks the picture of summer in stunning new sun soaked snap Geri Horner looks the picture of summer in stunning new sun soaked snap

Geri Horner is no stranger to a stunning selfie and on Sunday it was no different as she shared a sizzling sun-soaked photo of herself alongside husband Christian Horner.

The happy couple posed trackside as the father-of-one bagged a win with Max Vanstrappen at the Montreal Grand Prix.

Taking to her Instagram feed, the mother-of-two captioned the sun-kissed snap, "Congratulations @christianhorner @maxverstappen1 @redbullracing Montreal!"

The former Ginger Spice looked as glamorous as ever in the fabulous photo donning a chic cream jumpsuit and stylish aviator sunglasses whilst husband Christian rocked his racing shirt.

Geri and Christian looked happier than ever in the snap

Friends and fans of the couple couldn't wait to weigh in on the exciting post. One fan commented: "Always a joy to see you celebrating in the crowd after a much-deserved win for Max, " with a red love heart.

A second added: "Congratulations!" A third wrote: "Another great win and competitive race." A fourth replied: "Glad you loved Montreal and ended the weekend with a win!!!"

Geri and Christian are a blended family of four with daughter Bluebell Halliwell whom Geri shares with ex-boyfriend Sacha Gervasi,and their five-year-old son Montague Horner.

Christian and Monty have a very close bond

Last week, Geri couldn't believe her eyes as Montague took part in a very daring magic trick which she videoed and shared to her Instagram feed.

The impressive clip saw the youngster floating on a board as the magician took a chair away, with seemingly nothing but thin air holding Montague up.

Captioning the daring clip, Geri wrote: "MAGIC MONTY! Light as a feather."

Christian and step-daughter Bluebelle

As well as being mesmerised by the trick, fans were transfixed on Geri's tense reaction to the stunt.

One fan penned: "The little size of him! Mama is almost holding her breath just in case!! Know the feeling!"

A second added: "I'm with Geri clenching hoping he doesn't fall."A third replied: "Ahhh Geri, your reaction was so cute."

After the magic trick was complete and the crowds had cheered, the mother-son-duo shared a high five and Monty looked like he couldn't believe what had just happened either.

