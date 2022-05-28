Geri Horner debuts unexpected new look in romantic photo with husband Christian The couple are gearing up for the Monaco Grand Prix

Geri Horner had fans doing a double take on Friday when she showed off an unexpected new look.

The former Spice Girl is known for her penchant for white clothing and has a wardrobe filled with dresses, tops, and trousers all in the milky hue. However, Geri left fans in disbelief when she shared a photo posing with her husband, Christian Horner, wearing an outfit that wasn't white!

Geri didn't venture too far on the colour wheel though, opting for a subtle change by swapping her trademark white ensembles for a pleated, knee-length, sleeveless cream dress and a matching jumper draped across her shoulders.

She added a pair of elegant off-white, heeled sandals and a multi-coloured bag featuring shades of purple, white and green.

Christian mirrored his wife in a pair of cream trousers, which he teamed with a navy shirt and matching suit jacket.

Geri swapped white for cream

Fans were quick to point out Geri's change in appearance, with one shocked follower commenting: "That's not white!" followed by several face screaming emojis. A second said: "No white?" and a third simply wrote: "Cream!"

Other fans branded Geri and Christian "couple goals" and were over the moon to see the romantic photo of the pair posing by the sea in Monaco ahead of the Grand Prix this weekend.

One commented: "Love this couple!!!!! Geri is so pretty and lush and smart!" Another said: "Amazing couple! I love you so much," and another wrote: "Such a happy, genuine couple, you two are fab!"

Geri is typically seen in white clothing only

Geri and Christian – who is Team Principal for Red Bull – have been enjoying some downtime ahead of qualifying on Saturday and the big race on Sunday.

On Thursday, Geri stunned fans with two sensational photos of herself looking like a Hollywood star in a white maxi dress.

"A Goddess, always," gushed one follower, and a second wrote: "A true beauty, love you Geri." A third enthused: "Princess Geri of Monaco!" while a fourth shared: "OMG! This reminds me a lot of the Passion era. Gorgeous."

