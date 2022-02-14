George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth make surprising dating life revelation about daughters The two have been married for over 20 years

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have one of the most successful and loving marriages in the entertainment industry right now, and their love transfers to their daughters as well.

The two appeared on the recent Valentine's Day episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk to the two hosts about their marriage and relationship.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

They told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about their whirlwind romance, comprising of a blind date, followed by an engagement two months later, and then a wedding six months after that.

The Good Morning America host and his comedian wife then started talking about their daughters, Elliott, 19, and Harper, 16, and how they benefited the most from Valentine's Day, receiving roses and candy from their father and pajamas from their mom.

Kelly then excitedly posed the question: "A guy meets Elliott at school, and two months later says 'I'm in love with your daughter, I want to marry her'."

George and Ali talked about their relationship and family on LIVE!

"Now?!" George incredulously asked, to which Kelly responded: "Now. At the Jefferson Hotel. What say you," referencing the place where the GMA star asked his wife's father for her hand in marriage.

"I would say no," Ali instantly replied, continuing: "I've told Elliott and Harper, I was 36 when I got married. You don't buy the first car you see, you test drive a few cars first. I would definitely say no."

The two then hilariously concluded that due to their age, it was easier for them to make the decision, but they wouldn't want the same for their daughters.

George and Ali also played the Newlywed Game on the show, which they did lose. But Ali shared an adorable snapshot of the couple from the studio that showed they were just as much in love regardless.

The two also played the Newlywed Game, although they didn't win

"We didn't win the Newlywed game on @livekellyandryan but that's because we aren't newlyweds… 20 years and going strong! Happy V day," she wrote.

