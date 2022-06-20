Reese Witherspoon sparks hopeful reaction with birthday tribute to Nicole Kidman Is the Hello Sunshine founder teasing a comeback?

Reese Witherspoon has a close bond with several of her Hollywood co-stars, although very few run as deep as the one with her Big Little Lies co-star Nicole Kidman.

On the occasion of the Moulin Rouge star's birthday, the mom-of-three took to social media with a sweet birthday tribute.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman wows with incredible transformation for new role

Reese shared a throwback image of the two from the set of their hit HBO show, writing: "Happy Birthday to this legend @nicolekidman *Always remember us this way."

While many of their fans just adored seeing the enduring love the two had for each other, many took this as a sign that their show could be returning soon, or at least there remained hope.

"MY BIG LITTLE LIES HEART!! Patiently waiting for season 3," one fan commented, with another adding: "Miss you ladies on Big Little Lies," and a third also saying: "When [do we get] a third part of Big Little Lies?"

The acclaimed series was released in 2017 and aired two seasons till 2019, also starring Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz in the lead roles, netting many of them awards for their performances.

Reese paid a sweet tribute to co-star Nicole on her birthday

Since the second season stopped airing, fans have clamored for the show's return, with the COVID-19 pandemic putting things on hold.

However, Nicole shared news with Jam Nation with Jonesy and Amanda back in October of 2020 that a third part was in the works.

When asked about whether the show would return, she said: "There's a third part being concocted. [Author] Liane Moriarty is working on a book.

"Our group of women, we all want to do it. There's just the kernel of the idea at the moment that needs to be solidified."

Nicole also talked about the show on Radio Andy in 2021 and, while she was less certain about the series' return then, she did express how much she wanted to reunite with her co-stars.

The award-winning show only ran for two seasons

"The idea of being together at a point in your life where you go, 'it's nice to be around the people I like being around and working with the people I like working around, let alone on a...hit show like that', it's not on the cards but we would like to do it."

