Nicole Kidman shares surprising glimpse of life with Keith Urban in sweet tribute

Nicole Kidman loves the rockstar life. The star shared an incredible clip of her husband, Keith Urban, rocking it out mid performance in honor of Father's Day.

MORE: Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's jaw-dropping $50million property portfolio

The thrilling video sees the singer performing to tons of raving fans, looking like a true rockstar as he stomps his combat boots on the stage floor while he is impressively and expertly riffing on his electric guitar.

Ever the supporting wife, Nicole is right by his side, recording the video from the very edge of the stage. Parents to Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, the adorable couple have been by each other's side since 2006.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Keith teases huge family move with Nicole

MORE: Nicole Kidman surprises fans with romantic appearance alongside Keith Urban

She captioned the sweet Father's Day tribute with: "Happy #FathersDay Keith Lionel! We love being on tour with you and watching you play guitar," hinting that touring is truly a family affair for the Kidman-Urban clan.

Fans rushed to congratulate Keith on the special occasion – and commend him for his guitar skills – writing: "Happy Father's Day Keith!!! Keep on rocking," and: "Good grief – your hubs is amazing," as well as: "He's amazing! Such a great human being!!"

Keith is no less shy than his wife when it comes to expressing love to her publicly, having previously opened up on how she inspires him to be a better man.

The impressive performance

The star has been open about his struggles with addiction in the past, and has spoken quite candidly about how his wife has helped him through it all. Just a few months after their wedding, Keith had checked himself into the Betty Ford Center as he battled with drug and alcohol addiction.

MORE: Keith Urban teases exciting news in cryptic post that sends fans wild

MORE: Keith Urban makes heartbreaking confession about family life

It was her after all, who set up an intervention so soon into their marriage when she noticed her husband needed it, after his behavior "caused the implosion of my fresh marriage."

The two married near Nicole's childhood home

He told Rolling Stone in 2016: "I was very, very blessed to have Nic call an intervention on me," and that he even would have understood if she had chosen to leave him.

The singer detailed to Oprah what the moment was like, when his wife flew all the way from Rome to conduct the intervention. He recalled: "The love in that room in that moment was just right. To see love in action in that way... I'd never experienced anything like that before."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.