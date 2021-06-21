Reese Witherspoon celebrates special occasion with heartfelt tribute The Big Little Lies star celebrates her co-star’s birthday

Reese Witherspoon, ever the joyous A-lister, made her way to Instagram to post two celebratory tributes on Sunday. One was for husband Jim Toth on Father’s Day, and the other was for one of her famous friends - Nicole Kidman.

Reese shared a picture of her and Nicole from an event together, embracing and smiling for the camera. The post served as a sweet birthday wish for the Still Alice actress, who turned 54 on June 20 2021.

Reese Witherspoon shared this throwback shot with Nicole Kidman at an awards show

“Oh how I love this brilliant/ gorgeous / talented woman to the moon and back!” Reese wrote.

“Join me in sending @nicolekidman some birthday love!” Their collective fans flooded the post with a variety of hearts, heart eyes, shooting stars, clapping hands, even a few arrows-through-hearts. Clearly, nothing but positive vibes in Reese’s social media space.

Reese and Nicole worked on Big Little Lies together for two seasons

The former Big Little Lies co-stars attracted a bit of fanfare from others as well. Katie Couric commented: “Who doesn’t love @nicolekidman ??? Happy happy bday!!!!” while director Mimi Leder also wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY NIC!!!”

That’s not all, however. The day before, Reese also posted a GIF of Nicole at an awards show on her Instagram story. “Happy Birthday to This absolute Legend!” she wrote, serenading the GIF to My Best Friend’s Girl by The Cars.

Reese Witherspoon even gave her co-star a shout out on her Instagram story

The bond between the two has been strong ever since they started working together, frequently mentioning each other on social media and extending wishes and gratitude.

They’ve both been busy with new projects as of late, with Reese dropping in on the sets of her production, Where the Crawdads Sing, while Nicole has been building up the release of her Hulu series, Nine Perfect Strangers.

