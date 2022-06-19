Reese Witherspoon shares rare photograph of husband Jim Toth with son Tennessee for Father's Day tribute The actress is a mom of three

Reese Witherspoon will often share snippets from her life at home, but they rarely involve her family, as she mostly chooses to keep that part of her life to herself.

While her two oldest kids, Ava and Deacon, will make appearances on social media sometimes, the rarest to show up is her husband, Jim Toth.

However, the actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a special tribute to her husband on Father's Day, also featuring their son Tennessee, nine.

The father-son duo looked incredibly alike in the photo, and Tennessee looked quite grown-up, as Reese shared a loving message for her husband of 11 years.

"Happy Father's Day, JT! We are so lucky to have you in our lives. Celebrating all the great Dads today," she captioned her post.

Many fans quickly took to inundating the star with heart emojis and wished Jim the same, as one commented: "JT. The best. Love this pic so much."

Reese shared a special tribute to her rarely seen husband

Another wrote: "Twinning! Beautiful family," with a third saying: "Handsome x2," and one also adding: "That's a lovely picture."

The mom-of-three shares her two other kids with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, who recently made his own appearance on her social feed for a big family milestone.

The Oscar-winning star's son Deacon graduated from high school earlier in the month and received a sweet if unconventional celebration from his family.

Instead of being part of a traditional walk to receive his diploma, his parents gave him one in his backyard by the pool, with Ryan playing the principal.

The star's son graduated from high school with his mom and dad in tow

The 18-year-old wore a bright orange cap and gown to shake hands with his father and pose for photos after the mock ceremony, although it proved to be a special day after all.

"Congrats to you @deaconphillippe on Graduating High School! So proud of the thoughtful, talented, kind & generous young man you have become. You light up our hearts and make us proud everyday. We [heart emoji] you!" Reese wrote.

