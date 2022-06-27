Shane Warne's ex-wife Simone Callahan pens moving tribute to daughter Brooke – 'Dad would be so proud' Brooke turned 25 years old on Monday

Shane Warne's ex-wife Simone Callahan has penned an emotional tribute to their daughter Brooke, who turned 25 years old on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Simone shared a fun video to Schwarz & Funk's Happy Birthday showing Brooke throughout the years, from baby photos with her and Shane to fun videos of her dancing and laughing with her siblings and friends.

"Happy Happy Birthday Brookie@brookewarne, 25 today. Pure sunshine you are! Our number one girl and We all love you so much.

"Wishing you the most Special day and hope you have fun in London Town."

Simone shared a moving video on her daughter's birthday

Making reference to her former husband Shane, who sadly passed away earlier this year, she added: "I know Dad would be so proud of you, sending you all the wishes in the universe today and always."

Friends of Simone rushed to comment on the beautiful video. "Happiest of birthdays to your special baby girl - Brooke! I hope she celebrates in style and enjoys every minute of every day being happy!" one wrote, whilst a second remarked: "Brilliant!!! Happy Birthday Brooke, you are such a beautiful energy, just great."

Brooke loved her mother's sweet tribute and reshared it on her Stories. "Love you Muma," she wrote alongside it.

Brooke recently marked her brother Jackson's 23rd birthday

The 25-year-old's big day comes just weeks after she celebrated her brother Jackson's 23rd birthday.

To mark his big day, she shared several pictures of Jackson alongside her and dad Shane, and wrote: "Happy 2️3 Birthday to the best brother anyone could ask for, you are one of the strongest and most incredible humans on this earth and I’m so lucky to call you my brother."

Shane passed away in March in Thailand of natural causes, aged just 52. Weeks later, close friends and family gathered to bid farewell to the cricket star at St Kilda Football Club in Melbourne.

The private service included a total of 80 guests, including Shane's ex-wife Simone, their three children, Jackson, Summer and Brooke, as well as his parents and brother.