Sharon Stone opens up on heartbreaking Roe v Wade decision in moving way

Sharon Stone was left just as upset as millions of other women around the country after Roe v Wade was overturned, stripping women of the constitutional right to an abortion.

The actress remained relatively silent on the issue beyond sharing posts and videos of others, allowing herself time to process it, but decided to speak out in a different way.

She revealed that she expressed her emotion with the help of art, sharing the painting that she had made to vent her feelings.

The abstract work featured an explosion of color on canvas, featuring shades of teal, hot pink, and yellow, with a black X and some words to pepper in the sentiment.

"I am beyond words now. So I made this. Thx SS," she simply penned, and her art was received warmly by her fans and friends.

"Thank you for sharing this important piece of Art!" one of them commented, with another saying: "We are speechless."

Sharon expressed her feelings on the matter through art

A third also wrote: "Love the color & it's giving me Tower card tarot vibes," with one writing: "Okay Sharon, you should get 25 billion dollars for that!!"

The actress recently revealed via social media that she herself had gone through several issues when it came to maternal health, having lost nine children through miscarriages.

The 64-year-old actress made the brave statement on a People Instagram post which featured an interview with Peta Murgatroyd who recently spoke about losing a pregnancy of her own.

"We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage," Sharon - who has three adopted children - revealed. "It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure."

The actress is a proud mom to her three sons

She continued: "Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need.

"Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort."

